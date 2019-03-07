Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday addressed the political scandal rocking Ottawa, saying he’s learned “lessons” but stopping short of an actual apology.

The comments, made at a news conference in Ottawa, seem unlikely to stop the swirl of questions about a controversy that has already cost Trudeau two female cabinet ministers and a key aide — and could shape his prospects in an upcoming election.

At the heart of the crisis are claims that Trudeau and his team pressured Canada’s first indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to cut a deal with an engineering firm from Trudeau’s home province, Quebec — and the implication that he demoted her to veterans’ affairs when she refused.

On Thursday, Trudeau acknowledged his conversations with Wilson-Raybould on the case, including a comment he made referencing his interest as an elected representative from Quebec, but denied any wrongdoing.

The prime minister blamed the crisis on an “erosion of trust” that he did not see coming. “I was not aware of that erosion of trust, and as prime minister and leader of the ministry, I should have been,” he said.

He said he has learned lessons from the case, but did not specify what those lessons were.

He closed by trying to look ahead. “Ultimately, I believe our government will be stronger for having dealt with these issues,” he said.

[Five times Justin Trudeau made (bad) headlines]

Whether his government will be strengthened — or whether it can recover — is very much an open question.

What is unfolding started as a legal matter, but has grown, over a period of a month, into a multifaceted political crisis that touches on a range of issues that are sensitive for Trudeau, from gender and indigenous affairs, to corporate influence and Quebec.

In 2015, Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin was charged by Canadian authorities in connection with allegedly using bribes to secure business deals in Moammar Gaddafi-era Libya.

The company sought what’s called a deferred prosecution agreement. These agreements, which are used in multiple countries, allow companies to avoid criminal conviction if they admit wrongdoing, pay fines and commit to more rigorous ethics and compliance rules.

[Why a criminal case in Canada is roiling Justin Trudeau’s government]

On Feb. 7, a story in the Globe and Mail claimed that Trudeau’s team had “pressed” the then attorney general to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin and offer them a deal.

Trudeau responded to the Globe story by telling the news media his government did not “direct” the former attorney general — language that struck many as a non-denial.

Not long after, Wilson-Raybould resigned from her cabinet post, hiring a notable lawyer, but declining to say more.

Absent testimony from Wilson-Raybould, the scandal grew. On Feb. 18, Trudeau’s closest aide, Gerald Butts, resigned in an apparent effort to take some heat off his longtime friend and boss.

It did not work. Last week, in testimony that was live-streamed across Canada, Wilson-Raybould said she was pressured by 11 members of the government to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, with some resorting to “veiled threats.”

On Monday, another key, female minister resigned over Trudeau’s handling of the case.

[Trudeau’s former top aide defends Canadian prime minister in scandal]

The next day, Butts, Trudeau’s former aide, offered testimony of his own. He denied wrongdoing but acknowledged a breakdown of trust between Trudeau and his cabinet.

At Thursday’s news conference Trudeau picked up this theme, saying Wilson-Raybould should have come to him if she felt pressured. “She did not come to me, and I wish she had,” he said.

Read more

Justin Trudeau’s rise to power seemed charmed. Now he faces a fight for his political life.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news