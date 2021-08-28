Mohammad Jan Sultani, 25, grew up in one of Kabul’s poorest neighborhoods. The martial art of Taekwondo was his way out of that poverty. He was 13 when he joined a Taekwondo club, and as he grew up, as he won tournaments, his father and his trainer said, he realized it was his lifeline to a better future. But even as Sultani practiced for hours each week, he was also attending school and working at a mechanic’s shop as an apprentice.