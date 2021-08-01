But North Korea later resumed harsh rhetoric against South Korea, telling it not to meddle in its dealings with the United States. In June last year, Pyongyang also cut off communication lines with Seoul and destroyed an empty, South Korean-built liaison office on its territory. Some experts said Pyongyang shifted the responsibility for the collapse of the second Kim-Trump summit to Seoul and was frustrated with Seoul’s failure to break away from Washington and revive stalled joint economic projects held back by the sanctions.