Navalny said Friday’s libel case was an attempt to erode that domestic support by pitting him against a member of Russia’s most-treasured segment of society: World War II veterans. Navalny accused the state of using the 94-year-old veteran, Ignat Artemenko, like “a doll on a chain.”

Navalny was sentenced earlier this month to two years and eight months in a penal colony for alleged probation violations, but his lawyers have said he doesn’t face additional jail time on the libel charge. While it is currently punishable by up to two years in jail, Navalny wouldn’t face a custodial sentence because the alleged crime was committed before the law was changed to make it a jailable offense. If deemed guilty, he’s expected to be fined.

Even before the hearing on Friday, Russian state media used the case to attack Navalny’s image. The Sunday show “Vesti Nedeli” described Navalny as a Nazi, adding, “Spitting on the Victory, its victims and their heroism has basically become his style.”

The libel case involves a propaganda video aired in June on Kremlin mouthpiece Russia Today promoting a nationwide vote on changes to the constitution enabling Putin to stay in office until 2036. The changes were passed in July.

In the video, Russian celebrities and sports figures supported the amendments. Navalny tweeted that the participants were “traitors,” “people with no conscience,” and “corrupt lackeys.” Among them was Artemenko. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the comments contained “deliberately false information denigrating the honor and dignity” of the World War II veteran.

Elena Lukyanova, a law professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics, told the Echo of Moscow radio program earlier this week that, “legally, this is absolute nonsense.”

“Navalny is absolutely not guilty of anything before the veteran because he did not insult the veteran personally,” she said, adding that Navalny’s comments referred to groups of people recording videos in support of the constitutional changes rather than any individuals.

The trial continued Friday after a one-week adjournment; at the Feb. 5 session, Artemenko, who testified over video link, said he fell ill at one point and Judge Vera Akimova later reported that he had to call an ambulance. Artemenko didn’t appear Friday, instead submitting a written statement.

While Navalny has said the charges levied against him are an attempt to silence him and intimidate his supporters, his repeated appearances in court — this was his fifth since returning to Russia less than a month ago — have given him opportunities to denounce Putin as well as Russia’s judicial system. Navalny also faces a separate case in which he is accused of embezzlement, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years.

During one brief recess Friday, Navalny asked prosecutor Yekaterina Frolova how many witnesses she had, according to local media in the courtroom.

“Four. And you?” she replied.

“We have the whole world as witnesses to your lies,” he said.

Concurrent to this latest case against Navalny, the European Union has discussed levying sanctions against Russia for its treatment of the Kremlin critic. Russia’s foreign ministry has criticized Western diplomats attending Navalny’s hearings; spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was evidence of attempting to interfere in Moscow’s affairs.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday “we’re ready” for a breakup with the E.U., according to extracts of an interview with state media posted on the ministry’s website.