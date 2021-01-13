“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who gave the order to kill me, is screaming in his bunker and tells his servants to do everything to prevent me from returning,” Navalny said in an Instagram post. “Servants act as usual, fabricating new criminal cases against me. But I’m not very interested in what they are doing. Russia is my country, Moscow is my city, and I miss them.”

Navalny then asked his supporters to “come meet me,” adding that he was flying Pobeda Airlines.

The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny’s poisoning and has ignored Western leaders’ calls to open an investigation into what happened. A recent report from the investigative website Bellingcat used telecom and travel data to link eight Russian state security agents to being in the vicinity when Navalny was poisoned in Tomsk.

In the past month, Moscow has not-so-subtly warned Navalny against returning. On Dec. 28, Russia’s Federal Prison Service threatened to replace Navalny’s suspended three-year sentence in a 2014 embezzlement case with a real prison term if he did not return by Dec. 29 — a virtual impossibility considering international travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. His extended probation period was set to expire on Dec. 30.

The Federal Prison Service delivered on that threat Monday, formally requesting Navalny’s sentence to be changed to jail time.

“Putin is so enraged that I survived his poisoning that he ordered [the Federal Prison Service] to go to court and demand that my suspended sentence be changed to a real one,” Navalny wrote on Twitter Tuesday, providing a screenshot of the legal request filed with a Moscow court.

In 2018, Europe’s human rights court ruled that Navalny was unfairly convicted and that the case “appeared to be part of a broader effort “to bring the opposition under control.”

The Federal Prison Service accused Navalny of violating the terms of the suspended sentence and of evading the supervision of Russia’s criminal inspection authority. Citing an article in medical journal The Lancet about Navalny’s treatment, the prison service said Navalny had been discharged from hospital in Berlin on Sept. 20 and that all of his symptoms had vanished by Oct. 12.

“Therefore the convicted man is not fulfilling all of the obligations placed on him by the court, and is evading the supervision of the Criminal Inspectorate,” it said.

Then on Dec. 29, Russia’s main investigative agency said it had opened a new criminal case against Navalny on charges of large-scale fraud related to alleged mishandling of about $5 million in private donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and other organizations.