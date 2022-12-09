Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the “Twilight” series and recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she received an Oscar nomination , will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

BERLIN — Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023..

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that “with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe.”