Health-care services inside the camp are almost nonexistent, and children who began their education inside the group’s caliphate often have little to no access to schooling. Sewage leaks into tents, and wild dogs prowl the perimeter for food.

“A decision will be issued to empty the Syrians from the camp completely,” said Ilham Ahmed, a senior official in the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Council, which controls the area. She made the announcement in a video shared on the body’s Twitter page.

“Those who remain in the camp will not be the responsibility of the Self-Administration,” Ahmed said, referring to an autonomous region in northeastern Syria. It was not clear what this would mean in practice. There was also no immediate clarity about whether the announcement marked a new approach on the part of the administration, or simply an acceleration of ongoing efforts to release Syrian inhabitants under a program in which families vouch for them from outside the facility.

The management of al-Hol, as well as several other camps for families displaced from the Islamic State’s caliphate, places a heavy burden onthe Kurdish-led autonomous zone in northeastern Syria, which has repeatedly urged international governments to take back their citizens.

A year and a half after Kurdish-dominated forces spearheaded the defeat of the Islamic State in Syria, losing thousands of soldiers in the process, they are now charged with handling security around the camps and prisons holding the tens of thousands of men, women and children who streamed out in surrender.