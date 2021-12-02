In a news conference Thursday to announce he was giving up those remaining offices, Kurz said he “almost felt hunted.”
His daily life, he said, had become “a defense against accusations, allegations, insinuations and proceedings.”
He also cited the birth of his son last week for teaching him “how many more beautiful and important things there are outside of politics, too.”
The move could mark the end of the brief chancellorship of Alexander Schallenberg, the country’s former foreign minister, who was sworn in, in October, to preserve the governing coalition. Conservative party critics presumed that Kurz was still pulling the strings behind the scenes.
Prosecutors allege that Kurz and his advisers helped engineer his rise to power by using taxpayer money to pay for falsified opinion polls and bribe a leading tabloid to publish them.
Kurz preempted a parliamentary confidence vote by stepping down in early October.
Last month, the Austrian Parliament unanimously voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity, allowing an anti-graft investigation to move forward.
His departure from politics marks — for now — the end of speculations about a quick political comeback.
Born in Vienna, Kurz dropped out of law school in his 20s to focus on politics, first leading the youth branch of the capital’s conservatives and cruising around with a car he dubbed “horny mobile.” At 24, he became secretary of integration, saying he wanted “to bring people into the middle of society” and help integrate newcomers.
But after becoming the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister at 27, he began taking a tougher stance on migration, at times rivaling the far-right party which had gained popularity when millions of migrants arrived in Europe in 2015.
In 2017, he became the youngest head of government in the world.
He transformed Austrian politics and gave the country of around 9 million at times an outsized influence in the European Union, a bloc of over 440 million. Conservatives in neighboring countries admired the Austrian chancellor’s ability to package hard-line conservative values under a slick, media-savvy veneer.
With a tough stance on migration, youthful appearance and slick suits, he appealed to Austria’s center-right and conservative voters.
Despite efforts to emulate him, mainstream conservative parties in Germany and France struggled to copy Kurz’s model, losing ground to left-wing or far-right parties in recent years.