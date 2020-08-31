Kushner, who paid a visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City Sunday, said he wanted the mission to create more harmony between Israel and its neighbors.

“I prayed yesterday at the wall that Muslims and Arabs from throughout the world will be watching this flight recognizing that we are all children of God and the future does not have to be predetermined by the past,” he said before boarding the plane.

The agreement in principal, announced last month, was brokered by the Trump Administration, and hopes were high in all three countries a final deal would quickly follow.

On Saturday, UAE abolished its Israel boycott law, opening the way for the flight as well as agreements in the commercial, financial and other sectors with contacts already having been made between agricultural ministers.

“I don’t think it’s going to take very long,” said Dore Gold, a former Israeli diplomat who was involved in the years-long effort to forge closer, if semi-secret, ties between the two countries. “I think both sides are highly motivated to progress into their new relationship.”

Among the issues still be decided by negotiators are the exchange of ambassadors, the location of embassies and the establishment of regular transportation, business and cultural connections. White House officials, with hopes of building on their diplomatic success, are said to be pushing for a final agreement to be signed in Washington before the November presidential election.

In Israel, a country eager for closer connections to its regional neighbors, Monday’s three-hour flight of the El Al 737 plane commissioned for the trip was itself hailed as a harbinger of regular commercial air service in the future. And the decision of Saudi Arabia to allow a plane owned by the Israeli national airline to cross its airspace for the trip not only shaved off two hours of flight time, it was seen by some as a subtle endorsement of the Emirates’ controversial decision to enter an open relationship with Israel.

The Palestinian leadership, along with several Arab states, have condemned the UAE for rewarding Israel with coveted diplomatic recognition without demanding major concessions in return. Israel, as part of the UAE deal, agreed to suspend its plans to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank. But the Palestinian Authority has hewed to a long-standing stance of Arab countries not to grant normal relations before Israel withdraws from the West Bank and recognizes a Palestinian state.

“We consider this a stab in the back and we absolutely reject it,”Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said of the deal.

But other gulf states, driven by fears of Iran and eyeing Israel’s military and economic prowess, are said to be considering following UAE’s lead, including Bahrain and Oman. White House officials have said they expect other announcements soon as they seek to build diplomatic momentum the November presidential election.

Saudi Arabia has said it remains committed to the unified Arab stance, its opening of Saudi airspace Monday notwithstanding.

The quick flight and the airport welcoming ceremony in Abu Dhabi represent a remarkable transformation from the surreptitious routes and shadowy meetings that formed Israeli-Emirate dealings over previous decades.

Gold, a former director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, traveled regularly — and quietly — to the UAE by crossing into Jordan, changing cars and flying on from Amman. And while there, it was more tinted windows and side doors than tarmac speeches and flowers.

“It was very different than what the Israeli team is experiencing now,” Gold said. “And that wasn’t so very long ago; it was 2015.”

Monday’s delegations, by contrast, were trailed by media and had kosher food certified by an advance team of rabbis from Jerusalem waiting for them in Abu Dhabi.

With the mission occurring as Israeli sufferers an ongoing resurgence of covid-19 cases, Israel quickly declared the UAE a “green country” in its pandemic ratings system, meaning the officials returning Tuesday will not have to quarantine for two weeks.

