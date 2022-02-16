Their defiant move threatens to plunge Kuwait’s government into further chaos at a time of deepening gridlock between the emir-appointed Cabinet and elected National Assembly.
Kuwait’s rowdy parliament, a rarity in the autocratic region of Persian Gulf sheikhdoms, has held up key social and economic reforms while hauling in ministers for questioning about matters related to corruption.
Oil-rich Kuwait bans political parties but gives parliament power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior officials.
Last week, lawmakers grilled the foreign minister for hours about his alleged misuse of public funds. He survived a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.
Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber al-Ali Al Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed Al Sabah, also members of Kuwait’s royal family, criticized the lengthy and frequent interrogations as an “abuse” of the constitutional powers granted to lawmakers.