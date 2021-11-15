Last year, when the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah underwent surgery, the oil-rich nation’s crown prince took on some of his powers temporarily. Kuwait’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Given Sheikh Nawaf’s age, the move raises concerns about his health. State-run news previously reported that he traveled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March. The health of Kuwait’s leaders remains a sensitive matter in the tiny Mideast nation that has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors.
The decree comes at a delicate time for the sheikhdom. The government resigned last week as tensions escalated between the Parliament and Cabinet. The emir issued a long-awaited pardon for scores of self-exiled dissidents.
Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. It has been a staunch U.S. ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.