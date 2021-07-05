The health of Kuwait’s leaders remains a sensitive matter in the tiny oil-rich nation that has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors. Sheikh Nawaf ascended the throne last fall following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who fell ill and was ferried to the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for treatment.
Earlier this year, Sheikh Nawaf flew to the United States for unspecified medical examinations, raising questions about his condition. The government praised his return and the successful tests, without offering details.