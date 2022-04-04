A 50-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were winched by helicopter and taken to Sydney hospitals with significant head and abdominal injuries.

They remained in critical condition on Tuesday, New South Wales Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke told Nine Network television’s “Today” program.

Paramedics walked the 15-year-old girl from the scene of the landslide, which is about 90 minutes from the site’s parking lot. She was treated for shock.

A police helicopter on Tuesday winched the bodies of the younger boy and his 49-year-old father from the scene, emergency services said.

Police said the British family were on vacation.