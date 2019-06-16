Protesters filled Hong Kong’s streets again on Sunday, cramming subway stations and turning roads into a sea of black, in another massive demonstration against their government’s handling of a proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China — even after the city’s leader said she would suspend the bill.

Demonstrations have now continued, in varying numbers, across the city for a week. Organizers believe this Sunday’s turnout will rival that of a march last week that drew more than 1 million participants — underscoring a growing and solidifying rupture between Hong Kong’s government, heavily influenced by Beijing authorities, and its people.

Carrie Lam, the territory’s chief executive, said in a hastily-called news conference Saturday that she would suspend debate on the bill in an effort to “restore calm and peace” to Hong Kong. But she stopped short of withdrawing the bill altogether, insisting the plans — which would allow fugitives to be extradited to countries without a formal treaty with Hong Kong, including mainland China — were “laudable.”

Lam’s decision to back off the measure for now didn’t placate protesters such as 27-year-old Sabrina, who only gave her first name, fearing retribution from authorities.

“She is so evil,” Sabrina said, tearing up as she referred to Lam. “She hasn’t heard anything from us.”

Sunday’s crowd, no less fired up than in previous demonstrations, included people with disabilities, children with their families, businessmen, social workers and students, all demanding the permanent withdrawal of the extradition bill. The protesters, who waited for hours under a blazing sun to begin their march, sporadically broke out into chants calling for Lam to step down.

Demonstrators also held up signs calling for the government to withdraw charges against protesters arrested on Wednesday, when police clashed with an overwhelmingly young crowd that had occupied roads around government buildings.

Their posters called for “those who open fire to be held accountable” — a reference to what many perceived as police brutality in response to Wednesday’s demonstrations. Police fired 150 canisters of tear gas within a short period that afternoon, along with rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and other projectiles to clear protesters.

“People are really angry about the police brutality, and the response of the government,” said Nathan Law, founder of the pro-democracy Demosistō.

One protester died Saturday after falling from a building on which he had draped a long banner saying “no extradition to China” and “total withdrawal of the extradition bill,” among other demands.

It is unclear how exactly he fell. However, his death further galvanized some demonstrators, with hundreds of them waiting in a line wrapping around the building to leave flowers at the site of his death. A sign at the site, almost obscured by a mound of white flowers laid by protesters, read: “You will be the last. No more.”

The extradition plans were first floated after a gruesome murder in Taiwan, where officials say a pregnant woman was brutally killed by a Hong Kong resident who later admitted to the crime. Without an extradition treaty, prosecutors could not send him to Taiwan for trial, but also couldn’t charge him with murder in Hong Kong. He is in jail on a lesser crime.

Yet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has not pushed for the murder suspect to be sent to Taiwan, and instead has spoken up against the extradition bill, saying on Thursday she would not become a “culprit to an evil law.” Taiwan has also said it will not be involved in any extradition proposals that imply they are part of mainland China.

The protesters on Sunday included Kai Chieh Hsu, a 29-year old Taiwanese man who flew to Hong Kong to join the demonstrations. He said he was there in solidarity and didn’t want his own country cited as a reason for a new extradition law.

“Taiwan and Hong Kong, we are both bullied by” China, said Hsu, adding that the murder case cited by Lam is a terrible justification for the bill. “I’m really angry that Taiwan is being blamed for this.”

Many in Taiwan have supported Hong Kong residents and expressed admiration for their fight. On Sunday afternoon, a group of Hong Kong students in Taipei organized a rally to support the protesters in their home city.

On Thursday, some of the Hong Kong students met with Tsai’s secretary general, Chen Chu. Among other things, they asked Taiwan to establish protections for political refugees from Hong Kong and Macau. In April, Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee fled to Taiwan, citing a fear of being extradited to China. Taiwan does not have a formal refugee law and has maintained it will decide the status of dissidents on a case-by-case basis.

In Taipei, the Hong Kong protests are raising awareness of the potential effects of China’s influence. The extradition law has led people to “care more about the situation,” said Hong Kong student Katy Cheng, who has lived in Taiwan for three years. “They don’t want to be the next Hong Kong.”

