Last of Mexico's World War II veterans dies at age 98

MEXICO CITY — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died, Mexico’s Defense Department announced Thursday.
The aircraft squadron fought alongside the U.S. Army Air Forces in the Philippines in 1945. Mexico was late to enter World War II, but declared war after German submarines sank several Mexican oil tankers.
Castilleja Albarrán joined the army in 1942 at age 18 and was trained as a radio operator. He was long retired from the service.
He was given a funeral with military honors.