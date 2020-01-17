Negotiators reached a draft deal in September that was abruptly scrapped by President Trump. That agreement would have required the withdrawal of thousands of American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban pledge not to harbor terrorists.

In the years before he ran for president, Trump called for ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan. Reducing American troop levels now would increase pressure on Afghan government forces, which continue to struggle to carry out operations without close U.S. support.

Earlier this month a Taliban attack claimed the lives of two U.S. service members when a roadside bomb exploded as their vehicle passed. A Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, touted the attack on Twitter, saying the blast shredded the vehicle and killed the “invaders.”

Friday’s announcement comes after statements from Pakistani and Taliban officials that the insurgent group is prepared to reduce violence in an effort to reboot stalled peace talks. But those statements lacked specifics on how long it would last, where it would apply and whether it would include the cessation of attacks on both Afghan and American forces.

The Associated Press reported that Taliban officials said the group gave U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad “a document outlining their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan that would last between seven and 10 days.”

The Afghan government is demanding a full cease-fire, claiming a “reduction in violence” is too vague.

Former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, a close ally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, criticized the phrase “STOP KILLING HUMANS. Simple,” he tweeted Thursday.

Reduction In Violence (RIV): We don't have RIV in the dictionary of war & peace. Here is how the Talibs interpret it. "We kill some people instead of more people. We do one urban bombing per week instead of several". CEASEFIRE exists in all cultures. STOP KILLING HUMANS. Simple. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) January 16, 2020