Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek tweeted about the release, saying the embassy in Islamabad would help arrange her trip back to the Czech Republic.
The 24-year-old was arrested in January 2018 in possession of 8.5 kilograms, or 19 pounds, of heroin at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Her sentence also included an $800 fine.
She was acquitted in early November by an appeals court in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.
At the time of the arrest and during her trial, Hluskova, who had come to Pakistan to work as a model, pleaded she was innocent and that someone else placed the narcotics in her luggage.
Authorities in Pakistan regularly arrest both Pakistanis and foreigners over drug smuggling.