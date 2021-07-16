The trial has put the spotlight on the St. Pius X seminary, located inside the Vatican gardens, which houses boys aged 12-to-18 who serve as altar boys at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. The scandal erupted in 2017 when former altar boys went public with allegations of misconduct against Martinelli and a cover-up by the seminary superiors, a Vatican cardinal and the archdiocese of Como, which is responsible for the seminary.