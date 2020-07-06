No group claimed responsibility for the killing, but for many in the country, it underscored the reality of a slow-burn assassination campaign by militia groups against their critics.
Hashimi, 47, was among the world’s leading experts on the Islamic State group, providing details of its inner workings to the international media and advising the Iraqi government on its response.
More recently, he had spoken out about the impunity with which Iran-backed militias now operate in Iraq. In private, friends and colleagues said, he had spoken repeatedly of rising threats from those same groups.
Although Iran-linked militias are powerful here, their movement has suffered a string of setbacks since the end of last year, including the death of their leader, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, in a U.S. drone strike that also killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in January.
The country’s new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has vowed to end militia attacks on U.S. and other Western military and diplomatic facilities, in contrast to his predecessor, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who was unable, or unwilling, to take them on.
For a period in November, when Abdul-Mahdi was still in power and mass protests decried the influence of Iran-backed militias, Hashimi had disappeared from the airwaves, telling acquaintances that he had been threatened.
Last week, Kadhimi ordered Iraqi special forces to launch an unprecedented nighttime raid on operatives from the Kataib Hezbollah group, citing evidence that they were planning fresh attacks. All but one of the men were released. Rocket attacks have resumed.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Hashimi wrote that the change in Iraq’s political leadership had affected the movement’s power in Iraq. “Revenge, absurdity and delusion” was what motivated their attacks, he wrote.