Bitar also asked the government and the interior ministry for permission to question two of Lebanon’s most prominent generals, the head of General Security Directorate Abbas Ibrahim, and the head of State Security Tony Saliba.
He also asked parliament to lift the immunity on two legislators who were charged by his predecessor, and a former interior minister. Bitar also filed charges against former army commander Gen. Jean Kahwaji and former head of military intelligence Brig. Gen. Kameel Daher, as well as two other retired intelligence generals.
Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211 people, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging nearby neighborhoods.