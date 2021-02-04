Slim, who made films with his wife, Monika Borgmann, had long been critical of Hezbollah, and in a recent TV interview blamed the group for the port blast that ripped through Beirut, killing more than 200 in the capital and injuring thousands.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Borgmann tweeted that her husband — who was in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah holds sway — was not answering his phone and had not been seen since 8 p.m. Wednesday. By noon Thursday, Lebanon’s state news agency had reported that his body had been found in a car, without phone or identification. The coroner that examined him said he was hit by four bullets in the head and one in the back.

Lebanon in the mid- to late 2000s had become bleakly accustomed to assassinations and assassination attempts. But Slim’s killing was especially alarming, in that he wasn’t a top political actor or a well-known public figure.

Ayman Mhanna, executive director of the Samir Kassir Foundation, which focuses on media freedom in Lebanon, said the killing was a message to activists, especially those of the same sect as Hezbollah, and a sign that assassinations are no longer necessarily bound to “household names, but people who have influence in shaping public opinion, shaping ideas,” he said in a phone call with The Post. Mhanna’s foundation is named after a journalist assassinated in 2005.

“My real fear is that we enter a new phase of targeting these less-visible people who have a very strong influence,” he said. “Those won’t necessarily lead to the kind of mass gatherings that happened after the assassination of more established political leaders.”

Thursday also marks the six-month anniversary of the blast, with no sign of anyone being held accountable anytime soon. Slim’s shooting cast a shadow on an already gloomy day in Beirut, one marked by memories of the horrors of Aug. 4, stormy weather and Israeli warplanes that thundered across the skies.

Slim has long provoked the ire of Hezbollah: Al-Akhbar, a pro-Hezbollah newspaper, dubbed him “The Star of ‘Embassy Shiites’ ” in 2015, criticizing him and others in his sect for working with foreign governments such as the United States. Slim had set up nonprofits that promoted civil liberties and an alternative Shiite voice, some of which received State Department funding.

Slim also pushed for normalization talks with Israel, Lebanon’s southern neighbor and Hezbollah’s sworn enemy.

In October 2019, protests engulfed Lebanon as hundreds of thousands flooded the streets, fed up with an emerging economic crisis and protesting the political elite and corruption controlling every facet of daily life. The protesters took over swaths of downtown Beirut and set up tents to host free-flowing dialogue. Slim and a colleague were to host a lecture in one tent in December 2019 about the need for Lebanon’s “neutrality” in regional and international conflicts.

The talk, held in a tent dubbed “the Hub,” was interrupted when people accused the lecturers of promoting normalization with Israel. The tent was torn down two nights later.

Hezbollah has historically not taken well to detractors from its own sect — attacks from Lebanese Shiites are seen as a special kind of betrayal. One example is Dima Sadek, a Shiite journalist and Hezbollah critic and probably the most-attacked person online in Lebanon.

In a speech Jan. 8, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addressed local news organizations, saying, “You are attacking us, you are encroaching on our dignity, you are accusing us of very ugly, deplorable and offensive things.” He added that Hezbollah’s issues with local media “must be dealt with.”

His comments were part of his response to a Washington Post report published months earlier on Hezbollah’s drug operations.

Slim’s killing caused outcry not only locally but internationally — United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis tweeted: “You can kill a journalist but you cannot kill his or her message. You can muzzle the media but you cannot silence the truth, freedom of expression. Rest in Peace martyr Lukman Slim.”

European Union Ambassador Ralph Tarraf expressed condolences to Slim’s friends and family, adding, “We deplore the prevailing culture of impunity in #Lebanon in which such heinous acts take place and demand a proper investigation by the competent authorities.”

Slim’s is the third slaying since December whose circumstances have caused panic, raising questions about political motivations and links to the investigation of the port blast. The first was the killing of a former customs officer in early December; the second was the slaying of a telecoms employee and freelance photographer by a silenced gun. But no link to the investigation has been found.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misspelled Lokman Slim’s last name as Salim.