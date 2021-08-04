More than 200 people died, thousands were injured and tens of thousands of homes were damaged in what has been ranked as one of the biggest nonnuclear explosions in history. The blast was caused by a fire that ignited a stash of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate left unattended for more than six years in a warehouse.
But a year later, many questions remain unanswered about what caused the fire, who owned the ammonium nitrate, why it had languished for so long at the port and why no one has been held responsible. An official investigation has stalled many times, and politicians representing the country’s divided factions have come together to thwart efforts to interrogate senior figures.
“Given the scale of this tragedy, it is astounding to see how far the Lebanese authorities are prepared to go to shield themselves from scrutiny,” said Lynn Maalouf, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, in a report highlighting the lack of accountability.
A Human Rights Watch investigation demonstrated that multiple Lebanese officials were aware of the danger posed by the abandoned ammonium nitrate yet took no action, amounting to what the group called criminal negligence.
Shops, restaurants and businesses across the city and much of the country were closed in a mark of respect for the victims as thousands of Lebanese streamed toward the port to participate in demonstrations, passing through neighborhoods where the scars of the explosion are still manifest.
Many homes and buildings remain in ruins because their owners don’t have the money for repairs, or in some cases have left the country, a daily reminder of the trauma that still haunts the city’s residents.
“Revenge, revenge, until the regime falls,” chanted protesters as they passed through one of the badly damaged neighborhoods en route to the port, where a vigil was to be held for the victims at 6:08 p.m., the moment the blast occurred. “The people want the fall of the regime,” said another group, echoing the calls of a protest movement that began in 2019 but has since largely fizzled in the face of the refusal of the political elites to heed calls for reforms.
“It’s been a year and still we don’t know anything,” said Randa, 41, whose family members were injured when their home in the Ashrafiyeh neighborhood was destroyed in the blast.
For some, the occasion brought back terrifying memories. Sister Marie-Joseph Salameh, 57, was at the Rosary Sisters Hospital when the explosion brought ceilings, masonry and glass cascading onto patients and staff, badly injuring her arm. She said she has been reliving the moment over and over, especially as the anniversary approached.
“The wound cannot be removed. You keep reliving this memory,” she said.
Amar Suliman, 23, a medical student, said she hoped the anniversary would also prove to be an opportunity to revive popular pressure on the Lebanese authorities.
“It’s also a day to remember that at any given moment, these people are willing to kill us, to injure us, just so that they continue with their rule and preserve their corruption,” she said. “It’s a political fight, and not just on August 4.”
Initial hopes that the explosion would jolt the country’s squabbling politicians toward a solution to an economic crisis brought on by years of corruption and ineptitude have not materialized. Instead, a year later, the country has no government to replace the one that resigned in the wake of the blast because politicians have been unable to agree on how to distribute posts among the country’s competing sects.
In the meantime, Lebanon’s decline has accelerated. Its currency has more than halved in value in the past year, and is now worth less than 90 percent of what it was on the eve of the crisis in 2019. Prices have soared beyond the reach of most ordinary people. More than half the population now lives below the poverty line, according to a World Bank report in June, citing fears that the country could descend into civil unrest.
“Lebanese leaders seem bent on a stalling strategy, which I regret and I think is a historic and moral failure,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the launch of an international donors conference in Paris that aims to raise at least $350 million in humanitarian aid to help the Lebanese most in need. President Biden announced that the United States would contribute $100 million.
But Lebanon needs billions of dollars in assistance to recapitalize its failed banking sector and stabilize its currency, funds that the international community has made clear will not be forthcoming until there is a government capable of implementing political and economic reforms.
“There will be no blank check for the Lebanese political system. Because it is they who, since the start of the crisis but also before that, are failing,” said Macron, who has spearheaded a floundering international effort to help its former colony find a way out of the crisis.
The work of forming a government that will combat corruption and stem the decline “has to start now,” Biden said in a videotaped address to the conference. “If the leaders of Lebanon make that choice, the United States will be here every step of the way to support your efforts,” he said. “We’re there to help, if you do it.”
Sly reported from London.