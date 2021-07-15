Hariri, 51, resigned from his post in October 2019 in a bow to nationwide protests which had demanded major reforms and condemned the entire political class. A year later, he was named once again to the post by parliament amid a crippling economic crisis and months after the massive Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that compounded the country’s woes. More than 200 people died in the blast that defaced the city and injured thousands. An investigation continues into what caused it.