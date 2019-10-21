Confidence in Lebanon’s entire political class is at a grievously low point and Hariri’s deadline only brought even more people onto to the streets with hundreds of thousands demonstrating over the weekend, calling on the government to resign.

The Lebanese government, which is struggling with a national debt that is proportionally the third largest in the world, announced a proposal last week to hike value-added tax and introduce a levy on Internet calls via apps like WhatsApp and Facebook.

The Lebanese, living in an expensive country that lacks clean water, air, and beaches and abounds with disintegrating infrastructure and politicians that are perceived as overpaid and deeply corrupt, revolted.

Unlike the anger that pulsed through the crowds on the first nights of protest, however, the mood over the weekend was buoyant and electric with hope.

Families and children promenaded through the streets as people blasted music, draped themselves in the white, red and green flag, and chanted profanity-laced rhymes cursing out prominent officials across all parties and religious sects.

On Friday, protesters broke into the abandoned Grand Theater of Beirut, one of the few remaining prewar monuments in the city center and waves of people flocked inside the building.

Nahla, a grandmother in her 70s from Beirut’s southern district watched the protest from the third floor of the building with astonishment.

“I was starting to lose hope,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. “They’ve robbed us; they’ve shattered our children’s dreams, and diminished the prospects of our grandchildren — I’m glad that people have broken the barrier of fear.”

Throughout the weekend, the protesters filled every crook and cranny of downtown Beirut, as well as the streets of other major cities in this small country of about 4 million. Major highways were blocked. A general strike was called and banks, schools and universities were closed.

“Those politicians are attacking our revolution because of the indecent chants, as if they have any sense of decency,” said Marah Salameh, an elementary school teacher from Beirut. “They have no time for reforms now: they’re busy putting demonstrators under the microscope, looking for any flaw in the protesters’ behavior or in the content of our chants.”

So far, four cabinet ministers from one party have resigned, including the minister of labor and the deputy prime minister, citing people’s lack of faith in the political class. “If the government does not fall, we will keep a close watch on their work as members of the opposition,” said Elie Khoury, foreign affairs adviser to Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party.

“We doubt, however, that the government is going to survive this crisis. It has already lost the trust of the local population as well as the international community,” he said.

On the street, as soldiers stood inches away from the protest blocking the road to the nearby Parliament, many of them struggled to maintain a straight face. Exchanging kisses on the cheek with one of the demonstrators, a grinning soldier whispered: “Be safe … raise your voice and shout on our behalf.”

