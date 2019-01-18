A left-wing rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), was behind a deadly car-bombing in Colombia that killed 21 people at a police training academy yesterday, the government said Friday.

The attack was the worst to hit the capital, Bogota, in years, injuring 68, including three children. Ten people, including the driver of the car, died soon after the explosion, and 11 young cadets succumbed to their injuries overnight.

The assault looks likely to all but end the government’s peace talks with the group, which has carried out 33 attacks and nine kidnappings since President Iván Duque was inaugurated in August.

The government said that the “author” of the attack and driver of the vehicle was a high-ranking member of the ELN who had a history of working with explosives. Prosecutors said a second man, also accused of being an ELN militant, was arrested in the early hours of the morning in Bogota and would be charged with aggravated homicide and terrorism.

“The ELN are responsible for the terrible attack on the General Santander Police Academy,” Defense Minister Guillermo Botero said. “We will find those that are responsible for this irrational act, and they will face justice. This crime will not go unpunished.”

Botero said the driver — Jose Aldemar Rojas, who went by the nom de guerre “El Mocho” — had spent more than 25 years as an ELN militant, leading some of their armed fronts and heading up their explosives operations. Although Rojas has no criminal record, he had been investigated for his role in the ELN. Fingerprints were used to identify the body, according to government officials.

“This attack had been planned for more than six months, which shows that there has been no desire on behalf of the negotiating team of this group,” said the country’s peace commissioner, Miguel Ceballos.

The bombing also raises questions about the security preparedness of some of the country’s police and military facilities. Although the General Santander School had a checkpoint and sniffer dogs at the main entrance, Rojas plowed through a side entrance, surging past the checkpoint as some motorbikes left the facility. After he was confronted by an officer he crashed into a wall, detonating the 176 pounds of explosives outside a female dormitory. Among the injured were a number of police recruits from neighboring Panama and Ecuador.

Duque returned to the capital from a trip to the Pacific coast on Thursday to oversee the investigation. In a late-night address he called the bombing a “pitiful terrorist attack” and vowed to go after the group that was responsible, confiscating their assets and combating the illegal activities that allowed them to operate.

“We will not give in to acts of terror. Colombia is determined. It will not be intimidated or give in to criminals,” he said, ordering a stepping-up of checks and controls on the borders and on the major roads into the country’s big cities.

Political analyst Ariel Avila told Caracol television that the latest attack was likely to mean the end of the stalled peace talks between the government and the group. “The peace process with the ELN is dead,” he said. “Today there is no road to negotiation.”

He warned, however, that trying to defeat the guerrilla group, which has operated in Colombia since the 1960s, would be “long and painful.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news