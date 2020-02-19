Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key player in fueling Libya’s conflict, applauded on Wednesday the decision by the government to withdraw from the talks. Erodgan, who backs the Tripoli government militarily, also denounced a new European Union effort to enforce a U.N. arms embargo around Libya, accusing European countries of interfering in the region.

“The E.U. is trying to take charge of the situation and interfere,” Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling party. “You have no such authority.”

Erdogan added that the Tripoli government’s decision to pull out of talks was “the right decision.”

The attack came as the U.N. was hosting cease-fire talks in Geneva and as the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, was visiting Hifter in his eastern stronghold of Benghazi. It was the first visit by a top American envoy to the city since the killing of U.S. ambassador J. Christopher Stevens in a 2012 attack blamed on an Islamist militia.

On late Tuesday, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord declared in a statement that it would not take part in the talks “until firm responses are taken against the attacker, and we will respond firmly to the attack in appropriate timing.”

“Negotiations don’t mean anything without permanent cease-fire guarantees returning the displaced people and the security of the capital and the other cities,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the U.N.’s mission to Libya condemned Hifter’s self-described Libyan National Army for bombing the seaport. It called “for an end to the escalation and provocative actions, especially expansion of the conflict area, and urges all parties to resort to dialogue as the only means to end the crisis.”

But Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, the head of the GNA, said on Wednesday that any discussions about resuming peace negotiations had been overtaken by events on the ground. He noted that shelling on the capital by Hifter’s forces had resumed again.

“There must be first a strong signal from all international players who are trying to talk to us,” Serraj told reporters in Tripoli, at the very sea port that was bombed.

The rising tensions came less than two days after European leaders agreed to launch its most aggressive effort yet to prevent arms from reaching Libya’s warring sides in violation of a U.N. weapons embargo. On Monday, the European Union said it would launch a fresh naval and air mission to patrol the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where much of the arms has been flowing through.

But Tuesday’s attack and the suspension of talks underscored the extent to which the warring sides, especially Hifter, feel emboldened by their continued support from regional and Western powers with high stakes in Libya.

The Tripoli government is backed by Turkey and Qatar, as sell as some European nations. Hifter, who controls much of Libya’s east and south, is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other regional nations. Both Russia and Turkey have sent thousands of fighters to Libya to support their respective sides in the hopes of gaining billions of dollars in contracts as well as deepening their influence in the Middle East and North Africa.

The tensions were also the latest indication of the breakdown in promises made by world leaders — including all the nations fueling Libya’s civil war — at a summit in Berlin last month. The leaders agreed to stop the flow of arms and push toward a cease-fire, but since then the fighting has continued on the ground. Weapons and mercenaries have also continued arriving in Libya, according to U.N. officials and analysts.

The United States and Europe have mostly looked away as Libya was torn apart by civil war following the ouster and death of Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi in the 2011 Arab Spring revolution and NATO intervention. Regional powers filled in the security and diplomatic vacuum, backing rivals in a quest for influence, lucrative oil and gas resources and to shape Libya ideologically.