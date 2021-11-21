The vote faces growing uncertainty. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country had for years been split between a government in the east and a U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli, aided by western-based militias. Each side in the civil war has also had the support of mercenaries and foreign forces from Turkey, Russia and Syria and different regional powers.
Earlier this month, several controversial candidates have come forward, including Seif al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of Gadhafi. Powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, who besieged the capital of Tripoli for nearly a year in 2019, is also running.