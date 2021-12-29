The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities, it said.
The minister’s office couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.
Libya’s chaos has provided a breeding ground for corruption. In 2020, the North African country ranked as one of the most corrupt countries out of 180 nations, according to Corruption Perceptions Index of the Transparency International group.
The oil-rich nation slid into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi.