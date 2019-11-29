A reporter with the BBC, John McManus, on Friday saw “a group of men involved in a fight on the bridge.”

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man…Police then arrived and shots were fired,” he said, according to the broadcaster.

London Metropolitan police said they were responding to reports of a stabbing at premises near London Bridge: “A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

They said they were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

They cautioned those nearby, “If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground.”

