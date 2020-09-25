Police said that a 23-year-old man was detained at the scene. The suspect was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

The police said that no police firearms were fired during the incident, prompting questions about whether the suspect was properly searched at the time of his arrest.

AD

It is extremely rare for a British police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues. “We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe,” he said.

AD

Cressida Dick, London Metropolitan Police commissioner, called the shooting shocking. “When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shock waves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities,” Dick said. “Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.

Dal Babu, the former chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police, told LBC Radio, that officers are expected to carry out a full-body search of a suspect “at the time of the arrest.” And then, “once they are in the police station, you would perhaps do a more thorough search, a custody officer may authorize a strip search and that’s when you may find other weapons on individuals. But officers are required, for officer safety purposes, to carry out the search at the time of the arrest.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, a police watchdog, will oversee the investigation into the circumstances of the police officer’s death.