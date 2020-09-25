A murder investigation has been launched.
At 2.15 a.m., an officer was shot by a man who was already arrested and being detained at a custody center in Croydon, a neighborhood in south London, police said. The officer was treated at the scene and later died at a hospital.
“This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances,” Cressida Dick, London Metropolitan Police commissioner, said in a statement. “My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.
“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shock waves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.