Traffic returned to normal in the early hours of Tuesday after the crossing reopened.
The bridge, one of London’s most recognized landmarks, was built by the Victorians more than a century ago and first opened in 1894. It was designed to open to allow the many large cargo ships carrying goods such as sugar and tea to pass through. The bridge now lifts around 800 times a year, or around twice a day.
It was previously closed in August last year when a mechanical fault meant it was stuck for more than an hour.