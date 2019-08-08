A sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London, in a file photo from 2011. (Oli Scarff/GETTY IMAGES)

A British police officer is in critical condition after being repeatedly stabbed with a machete in what police described as a “sudden and brutal” attack in London.

During the attack, the officer used his Taser to subdue the suspect, who is in his 50s, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. They said they were not treating the incident as terrorism-related.

Around midnight on Thursday, a police car patrolling streets in the capital’s east signaled for a van to pull over. It didn’t initially, but stopped a short while later, police said. The officers then approached the driver of the van.

“He then attacked a uniformed police officer with a machete. The male officer was stabbed a number of times but managed to draw his Taser and used it to subdue the suspect and protect himself from further harm,” the police said.

The injured officer, who is in his 30s, was taken to a London hospital, while a second officer arrested the suspect at the scene.

Inspector Julia James described the attack as “sudden and brutal.”

“What began as a routine vehicle stop has transformed very quickly and unexpectedly into an unprovoked attack with a weapon,” she said.

She praised the officer’s bravery and resilience in subduing the suspect despite the injuries the officer sustained in the attack.

“Events such as this highlight the courageous work that police do every day, sometimes having to confront violent and dangerous individuals, who are determined to do them harm,” James said.

