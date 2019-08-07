Government supporters hold signs with a message that reads in Spanish: "Trump unblock Venezuela" during a protest against U.S. sanctions, in Caracas on Aug. 7. (Leonardo Fernandez/AP)

President Nicolás Maduro’s government has decided to pull out of talks with the opposition two days after the United States imposed a full-fledged Cuba-style embargo on this crisis-ridden South American nation.

“The people have asked me why I’m in a dialogue with people who have tried to assassinate, overthrow and fill the country with violence, but we have still done it,” Maduro said in a televised phone interview Wednesday.



“In this case, we cannot sit down with people who celebrate this criminal economic blockade that the U.S. has imposed on us,” he added, calling for a march to reject the embargo this Saturday.

The latest round of talks, the sixth in a series of conversations being mediated by Norway since May, would have taken place in Barbados on Thursday and Friday. The opposition’s delegation, sent by National Assembly head Juan Guaidó, was already at the Caribbean island by the evening, leaders confirmed.

“We are in Barbados to seek an agreement that ends Venezuelans’ suffering,” said opposition representative Stalin González in a tweet. “They [the government] have spent days saying that they believe in peace and the Oslo mechanism but they fear the possibility of a real political change in the country,” he said in a separate tweet.

The embargo announced Monday by the Trump administration follows months of escalating sanctions on government individuals and entities in this collapsing oil nation, which is experiencing the devastating consequences of more than a decade of economic mismanagement. More than 4 million people have fled and thousands have lost weight amid hyperinflation and food scarcity.

The new measure freezes government assets and prohibits transactions with its officials, putting the country in most respects on par with Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The Venezuelan government has reacted to the new measure by describing it as an attack against the whole population and, now, as a reason to withdraw from negotiations.

“President Nicolás Maduro Moros has decided not to send the Venezuelan delegation this time given the brutal and grave aggression perpetrated by the Trump administration against Venezuela,” a statement published Wednesday evening said.

Guaidó has defended the embargo, arguing that it will protect the country’s assets and prevent the government from benefiting from business with foreign investors, that it includes “humanitarian exceptions” regarding food and medicines, and that it protects the private sector.

It was four months after Guaidó was sworn in as interim president and launched a U.S.- and internationally backed fight to oust Maduro that his team decided to sit and negotiate with the government. After quickly rallying support from a majority of Venezuelans early this year, Guaidó’s movement has started losing steam, with polls showing that the number of Venezuelans who believe a change will come in the short term has significantly dropped in recent months.

But officials in the Trump administration had previously expressed doubts about the negotiations. Speaking to reporters in Lima on Monday, national security adviser John Bolton said the talks were “not serious.”

Observers said that the embargo was a sign that the United States was not happy about the talks. The United States, said political analyst and international relations specialist Mariano de Alba, has shown that “it believes that to make more likely a solution to the crisis, pressure has to increase, specifically economic pressure.”

Yet analysts have expressed concern that the embargo could hit the population hard without a guarantee of succeeding in accelerating Maduro’s exit. The president still controls territory and the military, which is highly surveilled. A failed dialogue, de Alba said, may mean further radicalization of repression from a government that has for years jailed, tortured and forced dissidents into exile.

In Wednesday’s televised phone call, Maduro attacked Bolton. “John Bolton, with all his hate, won’t be able to fight us,” he said. “Bolton should be worried about indiscriminate violence in his own country.”

