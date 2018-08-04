In this still frame taken from video, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reacts during what the government called a “failed attack” on him. (Venezuelan government TV/Reuters)

A televised speech by President Nicolás Maduro was abruptly cut off Saturday, and military men were shown on air running from what the government called a “failed attack” against the president that left seven soldiers wounded.

At 5:40 p.m., first lady Cilia Flores looked up and put her hand to her heart, appearing frightened. The image was quickly changed to lines of military men in formation in the center of Caracas, who seconds later all ran to one side. Maduro’s voice could be heard saying “let’s go to the right.”

“Explosions were heard,” said Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez an hour later on state TV. “Investigations show clearly that flying artifacts or drones containing explosive material exploded near the presidential stage.”

He said Maduro was safe and in a meeting with his cabinet and top military officials, and that the wounded men were being treated.

“The event is evidence of desperation of ultraright leaders who, being defeated politically, continue to resort to criminal practices, and they have failed once again,” Rodriguez said.

The incident took place as an event celebrating the 81st anniversary of the National Guard was about to end, and as Maduro was speaking about the country’s economic recovery. The area has been closed off by military personnel.

Venezuela is going through a crippling political and economic crisis, with hyperinflation soaring toward 1,000,000 percent, crumbling hospitals and residents migrating in massive numbers.



Venezuelan National Guard soldiers run for cover during the incident. (Venezuelan government TV/Reuters)

