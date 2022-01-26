Marina Mahathir said in a statement that her father “is cheerful and eager to fully recover.’” He was transferred out of the coronary care unit earlier Tuesday to a normal ward, but isn’t allowed to receive visitors apart from family members, she said.
Mahathir has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted. He led the opposition to a historic election victory in 2018 that ousted a corruption-tainted government in the first peaceful transfer of power since Malaysia’s independence in 1957.
Mahathir became the world’s oldest leader at 92 for a second stint but that triumph lasted only 22 months as his government collapsed due to infighting. That didn’t stop him, and Mahathir formed a new ethnic Malay party in 2020 to oppose the new leadership.