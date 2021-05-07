The hospital where Nasheed, a prominent, pro-democracy politician, was being treated said Friday on Twitter that he underwent “multiple successful surgeries since he was brought to the hospital.”
“He is still due to undergo one more essential procedure,” the hospital said, without offering further details.
News agencies quoted relatives of Nasheed as saying he was alert and speaking with doctors before undergoing surgery.
The current president, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a close ally of Nasheed, condemned the incident as an “attack on democracy” in a televised address early Friday.
Solih said that Australian Federal Police would arrive Saturday to assist in the investigation.
“We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and the investigation is currently underway,” Solih said on Twitter.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which also wounded Nasheed’s driver, a member of his security detail and several bystanders, the presidency said.
Police said Friday that the attack was being investigated as an act of terrorism and appealed to any potential witnesses to come forward with information. Nasheed has served as parliamentary speaker since 2019.
Nasheed, one of the founders of the Maldivian Democratic Party, became the Indian Ocean archipelago’s first democratically elected leader in 2008, upending three decades of autocratic rule.
He has spoken out about climate change and Amnesty International declared him a prisoner of conscience in the 1990s, when he was imprisoned in the Maldives for his work as a journalist.
In recent years, Nasheed has fought against what observers say is a rising tide of religious extremism in the Maldives, where the majority of its 330,000 people are Sunni Muslims.
Researchers say that perhaps hundreds of Maldivian nationals traveled to Iraq and Syria to join militant groups such as the Islamic State.
The Maldivian economy relies heavily on tourism, which collapsed as the pandemic curbed global travel.
The Maldives in recent weeks has suffered a surge in new coronavirus cases, registering an average of more than 500 new infections per day.