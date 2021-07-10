The EU’s green passport program certifies people who are fully vaccinated, but also those who receive a negative PCR test result or have recovered from COVID-19. But Malta has decided to only recognize those who are fully vaccinated in hopes of stemming a recent rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.
“Malta will be the first EU country taking this step,” Health Minister Chris Fearne said.
Children ages 5-12 will only need to present proof of a negative PCR test, while those under 5 are exempt from all documentation requirements.
Malta, which has a population of just over half a million, had 46 active cases on July 1 and 252 active cases as of Friday. The country has reported nearly 31,000 cases and 420 deaths in the pandemic.
The Maltese government says 90% of the new COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated people. Currently, 79% of Maltese adults have been fully vaccinated.
Fearne said that most of the new cases were linked to travel. Several positive cases were also identified in English-language teaching schools. As a result, the Maltese government ordered the closure of the schools starting Wednesday.