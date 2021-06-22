The slogan was often chanted during anti-government demonstrations in 2019 by protesters demanding broader democratic freedoms.
China responded to the protests with a number of measures suppressing dissent, including the national security law, which criminalizes subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion endangering national security. A number of protest leaders and other activists have been charged under the law.
The security law makes calls for Hong Kong independence illegal, and a government notice last July said the “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” slogan connotes a call for independence and subversion of state power.
A court ruled last month that Tong will stand trial without a jury, a diversion from Hong Kong’s common law traditions. Under the national security law, a panel of three judges can replace jurors and the city’s leader has the power to designate judges to hear such cases.
The law carries a maximum penalty of life in prison for serious offenders.
Tong is standing trial at the High Court, where sentences are not capped.