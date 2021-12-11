He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is home to several embassies and the palace, which is the official London residence of Prince William, his wife Catherine and their three children. It is also home to several other members of the royal family.
The force said “shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.
The force said the police standards body has been called in, as is usual for shootings involving the police.