Prosecutor Kalsoom Shah said the incident in St. James’s Park in June was ”completely unacceptable” and Hughes’ behavior “was both shocking and disgraceful.”
Hughes pleaded guilty to assault by beating during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. He received an eight-week suspended prison sentence and was told to pay 100 pounds in compensation.
The second defendant, 24-year-old Jonathan Chew, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in November.
