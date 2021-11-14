Earlier inside the building, a court issued a verdict against him.
The report said he died after self-immolating.
For many in the Middle East, the act of self-immolation — the protest used by a fruit vendor named Mohammed Bouazizi in Tunisia that became a catalyst for the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings — evokes broader discontent with economic woes and the lack of opportunity.
Earlier in October, a 38-year-old man, Ruhollah Parazideh, son of a war hero and father of four, set himself on fire over his unemployment and died in a hospital after two days in a hospital because of heavy damages. It led to dismissal of two local officials in Shahid Foundation that looks after matters of families of war victims.