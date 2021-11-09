“The caver was very unlucky here. He’s an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place,’’ said Peter Francis, the spokesman for the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team. “He wasn’t in a dangerous part of the cave, it’s just something moved from under him.”
Emergency services liaison officer Gary Evans said the man was doing “remarkably well” on Tuesday. His injuries, which include a broken jaw, leg and spinal injuries, have been described as not life-threatening.
The cave system is located in the Brecon Beacons mountain range in south Wales near the former quarrying village of Penwyllt. It is 300 meters (984 feet) deep, making it among the deepest in the U.K. The cave system is also among the U.K.’s longest, stretching for more than 30 miles (48 kilometers).