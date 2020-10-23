Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus. They won’t reveal the diplomat’s identity.
The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.
The department said the risk of infection was “low” for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra.
Australia’s Health Department said in a statement on Friday “all relevant international state parties have been notified.”
The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
