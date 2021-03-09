What does the House of Windsor have to say for itself? And when will it say it?

Royal correspondents report that the palace held “crisis meetings” on Monday after the airing of the Oprah Winfrey two-hour interview with the California couple on Sunday in the United States and Monday in Britain.

AD

AD

On Tuesday, the Telegraph reported “palace officials have prepared a statement” but Queen Elizabeth II had not signed off, as she wanted more time to consider it.

The BBC royal correspondent Daniela Relph said Buckingham Palace “will not want to feel rushed into saying something.”

The royal reporters couched the news with their usual “it is understood” — a Britishism the U.K. press deploy to suggest “we’ve been told by or leaked to but can’t say by who.” Members of parliament, government ministers and 10 Downing Street use the sourcing often.

The Labour Party’s Diane Abbott, the longest serving Black member of parliament, said the palace needed to respond. On the BBC, Abbott wondered if the royal family “learned anything over the last 25 years since what happened to Princess Diana left the monarchy. . . . It does not look as if they have.”

AD

AD

Diana, Harry’s mother, was killed in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.

Jonathan Ashworth, another Labour leader, said, “The palace needs to come forward with a response — I think people would expect them to make a response.”

Activists for mental health expressed shock that public commentators have wondered aloud if Meghan was really as mentally fragile as she claimed. They also called for the queen or palace to say it would investigate the claim.

“For a lot of Black and mixed-race women, when they can look at what we’re now hearing, what’s happening to Meghan, they can realize: if this can happen to her and if it could be so crushing and humiliating to her, I can face up to how that sort of thing makes me feel,” Abbott told the Guardian newspaper.

AD

In the olden days — meaning before Haz and Meg, as they are nicknamed, took center stage — the palace was loath to comment on anything controversial. Its public relations strategy was hunkering down.

AD

But Buckingham Palace — and even the queen — have been positively chatty recently.

After Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 their plan to “step back” from their jobs as “senior working royals” and make new, financially independent lives abroad, the queen wished them well.

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” Elizabeth said, giving them her royal highness stamp of approval on the split.

AD

In the wake of her son Prince Andrew’s scandalous friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations by a woman who said she was groomed by Epstein to have sex with the prince, Buckingham Palace has released a number of statements denying that Andrew did anything wrong. Then it acknowledged he was stepping down from public role.

AD

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that its human resources department would investigate accusations by former employees that Meghan bullied her staff.

This highly unusual statement from Buckingham Palace stated that “we are clearly very concerned about allegations” in an article in the Times of London that asserted that Meghan bullied staffers, especially young women, and drove them “to the point of tears,” pushed two personal assistants “out of the household” and undermined confidence in a third.