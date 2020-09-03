“Your deportations of politically persecuted Nicaraguans run counter to U.S. values and directly undermine the stated goals of U.S. policy towards Nicaragua,” the letter says.

The letter was signed by Democratic Reps. Albio Sires (N.J.), Donna Shalala (Fla.), Eliot Engel (N.Y.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Fla.), Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), Debbie Mucarsel Powell (Fla.) and Juan Vargas (Calif).

Under the Trump administration, the United States has repeatedly condemned the regime of President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and his repression of his party’s political opponents. But under a pandemic-era policy, it is expelling Nicaraguan political dissidents directly back to the regime, without first offering them credible fear interviews or the ability to begin asylum applications.

The letter from the seven congressmen includes the details of three asylum seekers that The Post wrote about in late August. They are well-known political opponents in Nicaragua who were expelled from the United States after crossing the border in July. They were detained for more than two weeks without access to attorneys.

“We call for any such future asylum requests to be considered, in accordance with U.S. law, and urge your administration to cease collaborating with the Ortega regime in deporting Nicaraguans,” the letter says.

The United States has also expressed concern about the practice, which violates the international refugee convention’s principle of non-refoulement. The U.S. government has attempted to justify the policy by referencing an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which suggests the public health risk posed by migration. The asylum seekers interviewed by The Post all tested negative for covid-19 while in U.S. custody, they said.

