Women react as the New Zealand national anthem is sung during a national remembrance service in Hagley Park for the victims of the March 15 mosque terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand,on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Mark Baker/AP)

On a mild Fall morning, two weeks after the most devastating acts of violence in New Zealand history, an official service of remembrance was held just a few hundred yards from the scene of the first attack.

A crowd of thousands attended the event, named “Ko Tātou, Tātou - We are one.” It was hosted in the city’s centrally located Hagley Park, the western fringes of which run parallel to Al Noor Mosque on Dean’s Avenue.

It was at this mosque that the chief suspect, now in custody and charged with murder, began to broadcast his initial act of terror to an international audience, gunning down worshippers — men, women and children — attending Friday prayers. Forty-one of the 50 dead from the attacks were killed at this location.

As helicopters hovered distant but audibly overhead, and pairs of police officers patrolled occasionally through the crowd, the ceremony opened with a traditional Maori call of welcome to the official party, headed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

In attendance were representatives of 59 nations, including top officials from neighboring Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison, opposition leader Bill Shorten and Governor General Peter Cosgrove. Pacific neighbors Fiji, French Polynesia, Samoa and Tokelau sent some of their most senior political figures, including heads of state.

The British royal family was not represented at Friday’s ceremony; instead Prince William is expected to visit Christchurch next month.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news