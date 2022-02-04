But the inhabitants of Michoacan are also fed up with the army’s strategy of simply separating the Jalisco and the Michoacan-based Viagras gang. The army policy effectively allows the Viagras — best known for kidnapping and extorting money — to set up roadblocks and checkpoints on many of the state’s roads. Limes, avocados and cattle heading out, or supplies heading in, must pay a war tax to the Viagras.