Bukele is a radical populist who has frequently tangled with opponents, the press and the other branches of the government in El Salvador. Bukele had earlier accused El Faro of laundering money, something the site said was part of a “campaign of harrassment, attacks, censorship and threats.”
Lizárraga told the W Radio station that he would continue to work with El Faro from Mexico.
“He (Bukele) thinks that journalism is to make propaganda,” Lizárraga said. “He would be happy if you told him every day how good he is.”
In an editorial, El Faro wrote “the real reason for his expulsion is not that he couldn’t prove that he is a journalist; it is rather the opposite, that he is a journalist who specializes in investigating corruption. That is what really bothered the Bukele regime, which is so plagued by corruption scandals.”