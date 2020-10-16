Mexico’s former public security minister, Genero Garcia Luna, is awaiting trial in New York on allegations of accepting multimillion-dollar bribes to help the Sinaloa Cartel. He has pleaded not guilty.

López Obrador said the former defense minister faces charges in the same Brooklyn court that is handling Garcia Luna’s case and that last year was the site of the trial and conviction of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel. That suggested that the latest charges may be part of a sprawling investigation into how one of the world’s most powerful cartels gained influence in the highest echelons of the Mexican government during some of the most crucial years of Mexico’s offensive against traffickers.

The charges against Cienfuegos are expected to be made public Friday afternoon.

Cienfuegos, 72, served under President Enrique Peña Nieto from 2012 to 2018. Garcia Luna was a cabinet minister under his predecessor, President Felipe Calderon. Shortly after taking office in late 2006, Calderon launched a military assault on cartels, an offensive that won U.S. backing but contributed to an extraordinary burst of violence. More than 300,000 people have been killed since then, and more than 64,000 have been forcibly disappeared.

“We are in front of an unprecedented situation,” López Obrador told his daily news conference, referring to the detentions of the two former ministers. “This is an undeniable sign of the decomposition of the regime.”

He said that anyone involved in Cienfuegos’s case who is currently serving in the government would be suspended, retired or charged if criminal actions are suspected. “We are not going to cover up for anyone,” he said.

López Obrador said his government had no pending charges against Cienfuegos and heard of the investigation only two weeks ago.

Mexico is the source of nearly all the heroin and methamphetamines seized in the United States and is a major transit route for cocaine and fentanyl. The Trump administration has been urging Mexico to take tougher steps against trafficking organizations.

